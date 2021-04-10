Charlene O'Leary
Wenatchee, WA
Charlene O’Leary was born May 19, 1950, in Washington State to Mable Alta Dyment, of Wenatchee, WA, who was one of seven children, and to Lloyd Luke, of Snohomish County, WA. Charlene grew up with her brother, Ronald Milton “Ronnie,” Luke, in Snohomish County. Charlene was a loving mother, sister-in-law, daughter, auntie, best friend, and grandmother. Words cannot express the loss we have experienced. If you ever knew Charlene, you would know she never said an unkind word and was always down for a party. Char could care less where you came from and her favorite saying to new people was, “What’s your story?”, making you an instant friend. Charlene worked at Fred Meyer for 41 years and our families running joke was we didn’t know Fred Meyer existed 41 years ago; however, Fred Meyer was her second family. She opened many stores and was an amazing asset to the company. She has been followed by many stores and friends she made along the way, who called when she was sick and said of Char, “I could always go to her office for advice”, “She was my best friend”, or “She was with me when my mom passed.” We have heard this from more than one friend, whose mom passed and they became a daughter to Char when they needed a substitute mom, and Char was always available. Char’s favorite Christmas present was a hammer and bag of nails because she could convince her brother to build her toys and doll houses, and when he ran off with friends, she would complete the project. Char was the epitome of the wild girl on the back of the chopper and her hair free and loving life. She drank beer and wine, but made it to church on Sunday and work on Monday. If you ever knew love from Char, you were lucky because there was no judgment, except when she gave you the famous silent treatment.
Charlene was preceded in death by her mother, Mabel; father, Lloyd; and brother, Ronnie. Charlene is survived by her son, Gabriel Luke O’Leary; two grandchildren: Paige and Shelby O’Leary; daughter in-law, Kyla; her beloved dogs, Emma and Stella; niece, Annie Miller of Quincy, WA, and children: Baylla, Emmerson, and Coleman Miller; step-sons: Ryan O’Leary and Dylan Levison; and additional sons: Cody and Jamey Leckner; best friends: Judy and Mac Macdonald, and children; Denise Leckner and children; Kathy Hania, Paula Fusco, Kathleen Stockard-Ottosen, Jan Tuggle, Kathy Nevia, Mary Murray-Mistision, and Gayla Weythman and children. Charlene is survived by many additional cousins; and other nieces; and nephews; and she will be missed dearly.
Charlene wanted everyone to know she was ready to pass as she was sick from ALS and heaven was calling her name. Charlene had many losses including: a job, her favorite condo with a pond and ducks, and her health, but in true Charlene form, Charlene was the life of the party, even in sickness, so we hit many casinos and won big once. She said, “I’ve never won that much ever. Let’s leave now before we get robbed.” So, we end this chapter, saying whatever you do, make it a meaningful way to say good-bye, while you're still the life of the party.
As a family we would especially like to thank Assured Hospice, Shad Stentz, and Lynette Harris for their loving care. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral home.