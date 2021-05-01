Charles Alfred Kamilani Moniz, Jr.
Wenatchee, WA
Charles Alfred Kaimilani Moniz, Jr. passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was 14 years old. Charles was born on September 4, 2006, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. From the moment he was born, his smile and laughter have brought joy into our hearts. He had such a big heart, and always tried to make people laugh. His heart and personality were so big, they entered the room before he did; everyone loved him, his confidence, sense of humor, and tender heart. He loved spending time outdoors in nature doing many different things, like snowboarding, hunting, or chopping on a dead tree with his axe; spending time connecting with his friends in person, or by playing games on his Xbox or phone. Friendships were very important to him, and when he made friends, they were strong, lifelong bonds that he cherished deeply. Charles greatly enjoyed playing games as a family, and really loved to make his dad “Draw 4” playing Uno, Uno Attack, or Uno Flip.
Charles is survived by his dad, Charles; mom, Amber; sister, Sarah; sister, Nicole Bailey-Roper (Chase Roper); sister, Jamie Mejia (Joel Mejia); and brother, Jacob Brazle (Lisa Brazle); grandma, Joanie Jones; grandpa, Dale Jones; grandma, Theresa Slack; grandpa, Brett Slack, Sr.; aunt, Lorie Miller (Todd Miller); uncle, Brett Slack, Jr. (Shawna Slack); aunt, Deanna Stancil (Josh Stancil); aunt, Tara Stearns (Shay Stearns). Charles is also uncle to twelve nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for our beloved son, Charles, will be held at the Cascade Christian Academy Gymnasium, 600 N Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Anyone that wishes to come and honor our son, is encouraged to wear a hat of their choosing, because our son loved to wear hats, baseball caps, beanie caps, toques as we call them, or cowboy hats. There will be a time of fellowship and a small reception following the memorial. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.