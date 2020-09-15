Charles and Bonnie Sanders

Charles "Chuck" and Bonnie Sanders
East Wenatchee, WA
Chuck Sanders, 87, of East Wenatchee, WA, was called to rest on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Chuck was born in Elkhart, IN, then raised and educated in Pittsburgh, PA. Chuck served in the United States Army as an airman and was a mechanic, airframe, and powerplant operator. He also co-owned North Park Builders Supply in Seattle, WA. and drove for Greyhound for a number of years.
He was an only child, preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Violet (Englehart) Sanders.
Bonnie D. Sanders, 87, of East Wenatchee, WA, was called to rest on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born in Bellingham, WA, and raised in Western Washington.
Bonnie lived in Seattle, WA, for many years, retired, and moved to West Virginia for ten years, with her husband, Dorsey Robinson. Upon his death, she returned to Seattle, later moving to East Wenatchee.
Bonnie owned her own beauty shop in Seattle for 20 years. She was also the manager of Blue Chip Cookies in Seattle, for ten years after her return. She was known as the Cookie Lady from the Seattle Seahawks. When she and Chuck relocated to the Wenatchee area, they were married for 22 years, and had their dream home built. They had known each other for over 50 years. They had a beautiful life together. They volunteered at the Senior Center for over 20 years, doing many things.
Chuck drove the Senior bus for trips and Bonnie was the host, and in charge of cooking on Bingo nights, plus many other volunteer opportunities.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Dorsey Robinson; children: Allan Robinson and Julie Marks; brother, Don Masten; sisters: Marlene Grimes and Linda Bailey; husband, Charles Sanders; parents, Don Masten, Sr. and Margaret (Bosch) Masten; and step-father Pete Bosch. Her survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Bonnie Robinson of Atlantic Beach, NC; and many grandchildren; nieces; and nephews, who will miss her laugh and hugs so much.
There will be no services. However, contributions in their names may be made to Hospice of Wenatchee, 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or the Wenatchee Senior Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, assisted with arrangements.