Charles C. Graves
Wenatchee, WA
Charles C. "Chuck" Graves died peacefully on July 7, 2021, with family by his side. He was born on March 8, 1925, in White Bluffs, WA, to James William Graves and Wilhelmina (Spencer) Graves. Chuck lived a life of gratitude.
The sixth of eight children, Chuck was five years old when his father died of cancer. With insurance money from Milwaukie Railroad, they purchased a three-acre farm. Townspeople moved the cook and bunk houses together for a home and dug the well. The family lived on store credit, as the pension checks were delayed.
Besides chores on the farm, Chuck hired out. By age 13, he purchased his own clothing and school supplies. He later harvested fruit and made boxes for the packing sheds. Chuck also worked at the store to pay down the credit bill.
In 1938, his mother married Walter Small. They had two daughters, Ella Mae and Nellie Kay. Chuck enjoyed his stepfather’s friendship, working together on the farm, and then crushing gravel at nights. Later, they joined the union as hod carriers. At 19, Chuck moved to Olympia, WA, to learn plastering.
On March 6, 1943, the residents of White Bluffs received notice that their land was being taken for a government project. (Later known as the Hanford Nuclear Weapons Project). They were forced to leave.
Though Chuck was drafted in 1943, he was rejected for medical reasons. In 1948, he was again drafted, spending time at Fort Ord, CA, before serving in Japan, during the occupation. Upon his return, Chuck married Loretta Dubuque, his longtime sweetheart. While expecting their first child, he was recalled for the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, WA, where their daughter, Lynn was born. After military service, Chuck returned to plastering.
Moving from Olympia, WA to Quincy, WA, in 1953, they were active in the St. Paul Lutheran Church and Chuck joined the Quincy Jaycees. Chuck continued plastering and was Secretary of the Plaster & Cement Masons Union NW Conference. Later, he was assistant Manager at Harold’s Thriftway, and then, Warehouse Manager at Columbia Basin Nursery.
In 1974, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, to work in real estate. Chuck got his appraisal license, worked at the Chelan County Assessor’s office, retired as assessor, then became a census taker.
Chuck and Loretta were very involved in Grace Lutheran Church. Chuck was in Kiwanis and K-Kids and served on the North Central Washington Museum board. He lived a fulfilling life, passing on a great legacy to his descendants and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta (Dubuque) Graves; son-in-law, Gail Edwards; and great-grandson, James Dailey. He is survived by four children: Lynn Edwards of Ukiah, CA, Evie and Dick Darwood of San Jose, CA, Charlene and Dave Cook of Puyallup, WA, and Charles Richard "Dick" and Betsy Graves of Wenatchee, WA; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Henry Graves of Sunnyside, WA; and two sisters: Mae Radach of Sunnyside, WA and Nellie Driesel of Idaho.
A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801 or Apple Valley Kiwanis, 620 N. Emerson, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.