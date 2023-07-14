Charles “Charlie” B. Slover
November 13, 1941 – July 4, 2023
Pasco, WA
(formerly of Manson, WA)
Charles B. Slover, 81, of Pasco, WA, passed away at home on July 4, 2023, surrounded by his family. After living with Parkinson's for over 15 years, he is now healthy in heaven with Jesus.
Charlie was born November 13, 1941, to Charles and Thelma (Mayfield) in Middlesboro, KY. He was their fifth born of 12 children. He grew up and attended school, moving back and forth between Kentucky and Tennessee.
Charlie traveled to Florida in his late teens to pick oranges, and later, traveled all the way to Lake Chelan, WA, in 1962, where he began working at Beebe Orchards in Manson, WA. It was there, that he met the love of his life, Delphia Stevens, in 1966, and later, married her on October 31, 1969. After marrying his wife, Delphia, they lived at lower Beebe in Chelan Falls.
In 1970, the couple moved to Connecticut with their first child, Diana, where Charlie worked for Bechtel at the Trojan Nuclear Power Plant. There in New London, CT, they would have two more daughters, Sherry and Alexandrea.
Charlie and his young family returned back to Manson in 1973, adding two more daughters, Mary, and Lizzie, to their family. Charlie then became the manager of Manson Beebe Orchards, where he remained until 1990. In 1990, he moved to the Yakima Valley, WA, where he continued as an orchardist, before moving to the Tri-Cities in 1994. Charlie ultimately managed an orchard in Kennewick, WA, for 21 years, where he grew beautiful pears, apples, and cherries, until he retired at the age of 78. He was an extremely hard worker and was respected amongst many orchardists for his great knowledge and talent for growing fruit. His wife, Delphia, worked by his side as his office administrator.
Charlie will be remembered for his tremendous love for his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved holding babies and when the grandkids were younger, he took them on four-wheeler rides in his orchard. He was such a loving dad and grandpa, and he will be greatly missed by his entire family.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers. He is survived by his wife, Delphia; five daughters: Diana (Mike) Ellsworth of Manson, WA, Sherry (Armando) Martinez of Yakima, WA, Alexandrea (Santiago) Contreras of Burbank, WA, Mary Slover of Yakima, WA, and Lizzie (Jason) Slover of Kennewick, WA; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four sisters and three brothers, who all remain back east.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Slover's home, at a date to be determined. Arrangements in the care of Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, WA.
