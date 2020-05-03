Charles “Chuck” Racus
Shoreline, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Charles “Chuck” Racus passed away in Shoreline, WA, at the age of 88, on March 29, 2020. He was born in East Wenatchee, WA, on December 28, 1931, in the family home to Carl and Violet Racus. During WWII, his family lived in Bremerton, WA, and in 1943, Chuck’s parents purchased and moved to a farm on Stemilt Hill. Chuck went to school in Wenatchee, WA, graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. His Navy job was a fueler for Navy planes on the aircraft carrier, The Princeton. During his time in the Navy, he received The Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1954. On September 9, 1955, he married Jean Westerso in Wenatchee. They were together for 42 years, until Jean’s death in 1997. Chuck attended Spokane Technical & Vocational School, becoming an accomplished machinist. He graduated in August, 1958, and went on to work for Cashmere Manufacturing. In 1977, he became a machinist at the Wenatchee Dist. Washington State D.O.T. shop. He retired as Equipment Superintendent in 1991. Having always had orchard on the farm, they decided to prepare for retirement by planting more cherries in 1984. The orchards grew into a successful farming operation by his retirement. In 1966, Chuck discovered what would be a lifetime passion, the snowmobile. He was one of the founding members of The Apple Country Snowmobile Club. In 1971, he and Jean became the central Washington dealer of Raider twin track snowmobiles. He was a longtime member of the Washington State Snowmobile Association, where he held several offices over the years. He and Jean made many lifelong friends through snowmobiling. Chuck spent many winters of retirement traveling to the southwest and Mexico and he enjoyed fishing on his boat in Neah Bay, WA. He also enjoyed fishing in Ketchikan, AK. As an accomplished machinist and mechanic, he enjoyed restoring many vehicles during his lifetime. His favorite was his 1928 Ford Model A Coupe, which he built to new condition from gathered parts.
In April of 1999, Chuck married Edith Mosher, adding to his family with seven step-children: Anne (Tom), Meg, Pattie (Randy), Phil (Patti), Joe, Paul (Dawn), and Drew; 12 step-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren. They enjoyed winters in Yuma, AZ, for many years, living between Wenatchee and Mountlake Terrace, WA, in the spring, summer and fall. They toured Lambeaux Field and traveled to Mexico, through the Panama Canal, and up the Mississippi River in a paddle boat. They cruised to Alaska. They visited with his relatives in Canada, attending family reunions and many naval ship reunions as well. Failing health, in 2013, forced a move to Richmond Beach Skilled Nursing Facility in Shoreline, WA, where he remained until his passing. We will all miss this loving, wonderful, and caring man who enriched all our lives.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Violet Racus; his wife, Jean; and brother, Arden. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Edith of Mount Lake Terrace, WA; and all her family; sister, Ella Denny of Spokane, WA; one son, Gar (Kari) Racus; grandchildren, Katrina (Stephen) Colby and Briar Racus all of Wenatchee, WA. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and his snowmobile family, the Hadfords, and their extended families.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA.