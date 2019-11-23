Charles "Chuck" Russell Waterman, Jr.
February 8, 1938 - November 6, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, USAF LTC (ret) Charles "Chuck" Russell Waterman, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away quietly in his sleep at the age of 81, in Wenatchee, WA. Chuck was born on February 2, 1938, in Hartford, CT, to Charles and Lee Waterman. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Air Force Academy in 1960, and a Master’s Degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 1974.
Chuck served his country in the Air Force as a pilot for 25 years. During that time, he was a combat veteran and forward air controller in the Vietnam War. Additionally, he flew medical Airevac out of McChord AFB, during and after the Vietnam War. In those missions, he met his second wife, Mary Ann Wuchina, a USAF Flight Nurse, with whom he shared a full and loving life, until her passing in 2016. Following his retirement from the military, at Travis AFB, he had a 15-year career helping youth as a Juvenile Probation Officer in Contra Costa County, CA,
Chuck had a passion for flying. He also loved to play golf, collect coins/stamps, and travel the world on cruises. His greatest passion was his involvement as a Masonic Knights Templar in California. He earned his Master Mason Degree and served terms as a leader in his local lodge and in 2006-07, served as Grand Commander for Knights Templar of California. He gave back through his service as an active member in Shriners International, even serving as a motor escort in parades. He was also an avid lover of sports. He was a varsity athlete in football, basketball, track, and baseball in high school. He went on and played football and one year of baseball collegiately at the United States Air Force Academy. He was an offensive lineman in the 1959 Cotton Bowl vs Texas Christian University. He was known for his wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
He is survived by his two children: Russ and Michelle, from his first wife, Martha (deceased); his brothers: Dick and Dan; his sisters: Judy, Dot, and Sally; his granddaughter, Kelsey; and grandsons: CJ, Cole, and Ty; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by three year old sister, Judith; step-father, James Sterns; his father, Charles, Sr.; his mother, Lee; his step- mother, Harriet; and his younger brother, Robert.
A service will be held on March 31, 2020, where Chuck will be buried next to his soul-mate, Mary Ann, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.