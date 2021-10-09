Charles "Chuck" Wagner
Wenatchee, WA
Charles "Chuck" Wagner, 70, of Wenatchee, WA, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was born on February 22, 1951, to Carl and Dorthy Wagner in Toledo, OH. In Toledo, he went to Wait High School, where he met his wife, Jackie Sue Simpson. They were married on March 1, 1969, in Toledo, OH, where they grew up and had their first home. Chuck was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served one tour of duty. They later moved to Washington, in 1978, where they raised their children, including more than 30 years as foster parents. He worked in a few different careers, but his favorite was being a bus driver for the school district, because he enjoyed working with the kids. Later, he started NCW Towing with his son, Jeffery Wagner. He was a Christian and involved in the Children’s Ministry at Eastmont Assemblies of God and a leader of the Royal Rangers. Chuck’s calling in life was to help youth both at home and in the church. He loved racing and was a longtime member of the Wenatchee Racing Community. Chuck's favorite things to do included fishing and Camping at Banks Lake with his grandkids and he loved going fishing at the Potholes with his father-in-law and friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Dorthy; father, Carl; and baby sister, Robin; great-grand baby, Kaylin; and baby, Charles, who never made it into the world; as well as beloved animals: dogs, Steve and Baron, and cat, Buddy Villa. Chuck is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 52 years, Jackie Wagner; daughters: Lisa Moore and her husband, Dave, Jenny Wagner and her significant other, Carmella Eastman, Robin Pendleton and ex-husband, R.P., and Cindy Wagner and her significant other, Audrian Zambrano; sons: Jeffery Wagner, Perry Wagner and wife, Krystal, Josh Mackenzie and wife, Krissy, Danny Backman, Justin Hurd, Martin Wagner and wife, Jelline, Steven Hurd and wife, Jen, Francisco Wagner, and Rodrigo Wagner; brothers: William Wagner and his wife, Josie, and their children: Billy Wagner, Josette Wagner and her wife, Tonya, and Monica Dallas, John Wagner and his wife, Vicky and their children: Johnny Wagner and his wife, Becky Wagner, Tammy Wagner, and Chuckie Wagner; and his sister, Kathy Peregoy; his father-in-law, Huey Miller; and sister-in-law, Donna Cole and her husband, Claud and their children: Lindy Craddick and her husband, Johnny, James Cole and his wife, Tara, and Shawna Cole; as well as his sister-in-law, Irene Hinkle, and her daughter Amy Smith and her husband, Justin; grandchildren: Alexandria Clift and her fiancé, Andrew Gaines, Jessie Grace Rubio, Brittany Moore, Mikaela Wagner, Blake Ermine, Sasha Pendleton, Clarissa Pendleton, Jayde Pendleton, Cody Doran, Elin Pendleton, Meadow Ermine, Markheil Ford, Riley Orozco, Tai Tran, Dialeeia Tran, Emily Rubio, Sam Merriel, Hayden Mackenzie, Danae Mackenzie, D.J. Backman, Madison Hurd, Jackson Hurd, Nakia Hurd, Kayla Hurd, Chloe Hurd, and baby, Kylie Shae Wagner on the way; and great-grandchildren: Jayce Rubio, Jonah Hartley, and Sophia Elias. He also has so many great-nieces and nephews and other family friends that will feel his loss because of the man that he was.
His Memorial will be held at the Boat Club of Wenatchee, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.