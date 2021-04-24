Charles "Chuck" Wollborg
East Wenatchee, WA
Charles "Chuck" Wollborg, 96, passed on peacefully on April 19, 2021. Chuck lived a full, beautiful life. He passed at home with his loving wife and family at his side.
Chuck was an Eagle Scout, served in WWII in the Navy, and was an electrical engineer, having earned his degree from the University of Michigan (Go Wolverines!).
His first job was to help build the Grand Coulee Dam! Chuck also owned a prosperous apple orchard in Chelan, WA, and traveled with Toody to over 30 countries, exploring remote and primitive cultures and lands.
Toody and Chuck loved living at their cabin on Lake Chelan for many years. Sadly, it was destroyed in a devastating fire, in 2015. Because of their son, John, and his persistence, patience, and vision, a beautiful new cabin and a charming little cottage have been rebuilt. Toody plans to again spend summers at her beloved Chelan, WA, surrounded by friends and family. She will move in the middle of May. Toody and Chuck have lived at Bonaventure for the past two and one half years.
He is survived by his precious wife of over 55 years, Virginia "Toody" Wollborg; five adult children and their spouses; many wonderful nieces and nephews who live locally; an abundance of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; all who were blessed by his generous zest for life, his adventurous playful spirit, and his active love for and embrace of his cherished diverse family.
If you would like to send Toody a note her Bonaventure address is: 50 29th St. Unit 311, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.
There will be no Memorial Service.