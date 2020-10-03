Charles Dallas Ward
Bremerton, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Charles Dallas Ward, 81 years old, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Bremerton, WA. Charles was born on May 30, 1939, in Japton, AR, to his parents, William and Edyth Ward. After moving with his family to California, Charles graduated from La Habra High School, and then from Pepperdine University, in 1963.
Eventually, Charlie moved to Wenatchee, WA, where he met his future wife, Judith Garrison. Charlie and Judy were married February 14, 1976. Charlie worked for 40 years as an insurance adjuster, helping folks with losses after a fire or a bad year with their orchards. For many years, Charlie and family attended Kings Orchard Church of Christ in Wenatchee. His many hobbies included long distance running (he ran his first marathon at 40 years old!), performing with the Apollo Club men’s choir, baking lots of pies, and most any kind of sports.
Charlie will be remembered as a kind and generous man, who held a love for all people and animals, with a particular soft spot for Beagles! He loved a good joke and had a pun for every occasion. He will be missed by many.
Memorial Services will be privately held due to public health concerns. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society at: https://www.wenatcheehumane.org/donate-online/