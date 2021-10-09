Charles E. "Bud" Preston
Wenatchee, WA
Charles E. "Bud" Preston passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, after a short illness. He was born in Thealka, KY, on October 22, 1926, to Guy and Louise Preston. In 1932, Bud’s family, including his brothers: Ike and Guy, Jr., and sisters: Jane Pulsipher Racus and Bertha Harness moved to Wenatchee, WA. Bud attended school in Wenatchee, but joined the U.S. Navy, in January of 1944, before graduation. He was stationed on Whidbey Island, WA, where he flew on PBY’s (a flying boat and amphibious aircraft), as a lookout. Upon discharge, he returned to Wenatchee and was encouraged to play football. He was honored as the All State center, in 1946, and also received his diploma. He then attended Wenatchee Junior College, which was at the high school. There, he met and fell in love with Janet Graybill. They were married on March 25, 1949, and celebrated 70 years of marriage before Janet’s death, in 2019. Bud and Janet spent their honeymoon reporting on the Wenatchee Chiefs at spring training in Lindsay, CA. On returning from their trip, Bud began work at the Wenatchee World as a pressman. He was the Press Foreman, until he retired after 40 years.
Sports was important to him throughout his life. He never missed a Seattle Mariner game on TV. He enjoyed going to all of his children and grandchildren’s sports, circus, and music events. He rarely missed any of their activities.
Bud was also a Chelan County volunteer fireman, a little league coach, bowled on his church and Wenatchee World teams, and in 1965, became a Wenatchee School District Board member. He was also a dedicated member of the Sunnyslope Church of the Brethren for 72 years, where he acted in plays, taught Sunday School, was on the board, led worship, built props and helped in remodeling, and was in charge of youth groups.
After retirement in 1988, Bud and Janet began their travels as snowbirds. For a few years, they went to Hawaii, and then after getting a motorhome, spent many years in Yuma, AZ. Though he was predeceased by his parents and all of his brothers and sisters, he was blessed to be a part of many different groups that were family to him. He had the Graybill family, his church family, the Wenatchee World family, and his Yuma family. He made lifelong friends wherever he went. For the last few years, he enjoyed his coffee buddies every morning at the Hot Rod Café in Monitor, WA.
He is survived by a daughter, Marcia Ramsey; and sons: Doug (Bev), Greg, and Mark (Laurie); grandchildren: Andrew Ramsey (Rachael), Kaci Ramsey (Alex Lange), Tim Preston, Erin Moreira (Matt), Kim Stensgar (Mike), Robyn Preston, and Kyle Preston (Veronica Romero); great-grandchildren: Mckensie Bruton (Austin Ault), Jeter, Cooper, and Lily Ramsey, Henry Moreira, and Lincoln and Trey Stensgar.
A private Graveside Service for the family will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, Bud’s 95th birthday. A Celebration of his Life will be held next spring. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. Memorials may be made in Bud’s name to the Sunnyslope Church, 3330 School St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.