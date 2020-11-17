Charles Edward Sauvageau

Charles Edward "Chuck" Sauvageau
September 30, 1932 to November 11, 2020
Enumclaw, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Charles Edwards “Chuck” Sauvageau, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was born on September 30, 1932, in Helena, MT, to Theophille Charles Sauvageau and Mary Margaret (Wetzel) Sauvageau. He passed away in his home, on November 11, 2020.
Chuck moved with his family from Montana to Spokane, WA, in his early childhood, where he graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School, in 1951. There, he met his wife of 68 years, Renee. In 1954, Chuck and Renee moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where he began his house cleaning and painting business, Sauvageau House Cleaners and Painters, which he ran successfully for 48 years. After living in their Wenatchee home for 54 years, Chuck and Renee moved to Enumclaw, WA, to be closer to their family, in 2017.
Chuck was always known by his family and friends as cheerful and willing to lend a helping hand. It did not matter how busy he was or what was asked, he would never turn down a family member or friend in need. During his 48 years of running his own business, his faultless business ethic earned him a reputation of being the man people turned to on both a professional and personal level. He enjoyed playing pinochle with his family, rooting on his beloved Mariners, loving the many loyal dogs he had through the years, and taking care of his two “hog-heaven” home away from homes at Crescent Bar and Valley Hi. He was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church, in East Wenatchee, and now resides with his savior Jesus in heaven.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theophille and Mary; siblings: Margaret and Herbert; and son, Steven Sauvageau. He is survived by his wife, Renee Sauvageau; sister, Frances; son, Charles Michael Sauvageau; grandsons: Charles James Sauvageau and Thomas Sauvageau; granddaughters: Elizabeth Pirone and Amy Renee Janelle Hambly; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church in Enumclaw, WA. Because of COVID restrictions, the memorial will only be open to immediate family. He will be laid to rest at the Wenatchee City Cemetery and Mausoleum at a later date.