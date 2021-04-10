Charles Eugene Randall
April 26, 1943 - March 31, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee lost one of its kindest, funniest, and most enthusiastic musicians, on March 31, 2021, when his big heart refused to beat any longer. Chuck taught music in the Eastmont School District from 1968, until age 55. His love for music could be seen in the numerous community groups, which he participated in and led. He also helped organize and played in: the Big Band, the British Brass Band, and Musikkapelle Leavenworth.
Charles directed church choirs, sang in a few Bach festes, sang in Amahland, and The Night Visitors under Dick Lapo. He played French Horn in the Wenatchee Valley Symphony. His main instrument was the trumpet, though he played all brass instruments, plus many others.
The first clue to his dedication to all kinds of music was winning a contest as a younger man, the prize for which was to shake Gov. Rossalini's hand on a Seattle TV show.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved daughter, Alison. He will be missed by his many friends; and numerous in-laws; cousins; nieces; and nephews; son-in-law, Francois; and even more by his wife, Shirley; and son, Doug; who shared his love of music.