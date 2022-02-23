Charles Harrison “Harry” Thurston, 71, of Prairie Grove, AR, passed away February 18, 2022, in Fayetteville, AR. Harry was born on June 21, 1950, in Huntsville, AR, to Charles H. and Cleo (Collins) Thurston. When Harry was just an infant, they moved to Entiat, WA, where Harry and his siblings grew up on an apple ranch in the Entiat Valley. He graduated from Entiat High School in 1968, and a year later, joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving much of his four-year stint in Japan.
Harry was a lover of all things motorized - cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. Most of his working life was spent driving trucks, a few years as a long-hauler, but mostly locally. He returned to live in Arkansas again, where he met the love of his life, Yvonne. They enjoyed riding their big Harley together around the state.
Harry was friendly, charming, and caring, and thus made many friends. He was one of a few people whose eyes could actually twinkle. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh with family and friends.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Cleo; and all four grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne of Prairie Grove, AR; his daughters: Lauren of Ft. Smith, AR, and Brianna (Jackson) of Judsonia, AR; sister, Lana of Boise, ID; brother, Mike of Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Aurora; and numerous aunts; uncles; and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Luginbuel Funeral Home, 115 N. Neal St., Prairie Grove, AR. Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, AR. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, 1000 S Lt Col Leroy Pond Ave., Fayetteville, AR. There will be no graveside service held. Online guest book can be found at www.luginbuel.com. Arrangements made by Lugbuel Funeral Home, Inc., Prairie, Grove, AR.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Thurston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
