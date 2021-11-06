Charles L. "Chuck" Rix
Wenatchee, WA
Charles L. "Chuck" Rix of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 24, 2021, surrounded by his family. At the age of 85, he joined his Heavenly Father in Heaven, after being diagnosed with cancer. Chuck was born to Glenn and Marjorie Rix on February 15, 1936, in Springview, NE, and grew up in the Monitor/Cashmere, WA, area. In 1954, he graduated from Cashmere High School and later that year, married Mary "Barbara" Mattheisen.
Chuck was a master at home improvement and mechanical skills and could repair anything. He began working for Midway Texaco with his best friend, Gordon St. Germain, for many years, until he was hired on as a Fleet Mechanic with the Chelan County PUD. He worked for 27 years and became the shop foreman in Fleet Maintenance, until his retirement. He also spent many seasons working for family and friends in the fruit industry, driving forklifts and trucks during harvest, in the wheat fields operating the combines, and was a delivery truck driver for Northern Fruit and Wilbur Ellis, after retiring. He really didn’t know how to sit still.
Chuck was a well-loved man and enjoyed meeting new people in all areas of his life, as well as maintaining old friendships from childhood. He was a 50 year member of the Eagles and loved his shuffleboard tournaments with friends. He also was an active member of the local Elks and Moose Lodges, and the American Legion. His memberships also included the Knights of Columbus, as he was an active member of St. Joseph’s and Holy Apostles Catholic Churches. He loved to volunteer wherever he was needed. His most recent volunteer position for the past 20 years was with the Wenatchee Senior Center. He loved driving the seniors on bus trips around the state, as well as helping with their thrift store, handling the donations.
In September of 2009, Chuck met the love of his life, Geri George, while on a trip to his grandson’s hockey tournament in California. After many trips between California and Washington, the two lovebirds decided to marry and Geri moved to Wenatchee. They enjoyed cruising on ships, where they were married, as well as in their beautiful Mercedes convertible.
He left behind four children: Teri Larson (Carl), Chuck Rix, Jr. (Malissa), Lori Rix-Ochs (Eldon), and Greg Rix (Becky). He was also blessed with 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, all of whom loved him very much.
Mass and Memorial Services will be held on November 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall of the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations can be made to the Food Bank at Holy Apostles Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.