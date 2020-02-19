Charles L. "Pat" Chittim, Sr.
Spokane Valley, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Charles L. "Pat" Chittim, Sr., went home to be with the Lord, on February 12, 2020, in Spokane, WA. He was born November 4, 1919, in Wilsall, MT, to Edward and Myrtle Chittim. When WWII broke out, Pat was inducted into the Army Air Corp, serving with the 306th Airdrome Squadron, in the South Pacific. He remained in service, until the war ended in 1945. Pat served with honor and was treated with great honor by the Veterans Administration. It was through the combined efforts of the Wenatchee and Spokane VA Home Health teams, that Pat was able to complete his goal of reaching 100 years of age. The honor and respect he was given by the staff on the VA hospice ward at the end of his life, was exemplary and comforting to him and his family. There aren’t enough words to thank them all.
Pat spent the majority of his life working as a pipefitter for local Union 598. In fact, at the time of his death, he was their longest standing member having just received his 65 year pin. He enjoyed his work which took him to many places but also enjoyed his retirement which allowed him the time for his big garden and doing woodwork.
Family was everything to Pat. He leaves behind his children: Charles Chittim Jr (Linda), Virginia Jean Brauer, Deanna Newton (Tom), Carol Jerles (Ed), and Bob Davis (Diane). If you asked Pat how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren he had, the answer would always be, “About 200.” Lets just say after 100 years of living, there are a lot. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; Lewis and Harold; four sisters: Dolly, Mary, Ora, and Mickey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; and son, Donald. Oh how they are celebrating in heaven now!
Interment will be at the Cashmere Cemetery, where he will be buried next to his wife, Virginia. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Reception to follow. Arrangements are being handled by Jones & Jones-Betts, Wenatchee, WA.