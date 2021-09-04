Charles Michael Hackenmiller

Charles Michael "Michael J" Hackenmiller passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2021. He was born February 17, 1980, to Mike and Terry Hackenmiller of Pateros, WA, and was a beloved son, husband, brother, and uncle. He graduated from Chelan High School in 1998. He grew up fishing, hunting, golfing, and hiking with his friends and family. As time went on, he became a talented carpenter and worked closely with his brother to build many fine homes. He married the love of his life, Erin, in January 2021.
Michael’s love for his entire family was contagious, not to mention his sense of humor and kindness. Mike Mike had an infectious laugh, which we will never forget, and lived his life to the fullest, every single day. In true Michael fashion, he would love for all that knew him to continue to live life to its fullest. He’ll be looking for you on the tops of all the highest mountains.
He is survived by his wife, Erin Hackenmiller, and her family; his parents, Mike and Terry Hackenmiller; brother, Dustin and his wife, Cara, their three children; grandparents, Gene and Betty Walsh; and extended family members.
His Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., at Mike and Alice Miller's home, 311 Stayman Flats Rd., Chelan, WA.
