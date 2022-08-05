Charles “Michael” Sauvageau
September 26, 1953 – July 5, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Charles Michael Sauvageau, father and grandfather, was born on September 26, 1953, in Spokane, WA, to Charles “Chuck” Edward Sauvageau and Renee Delores (Short) Sauvageau. He left this life on July 5, 2022.
Michael moved with his family from Spokane, WA, to Wenatchee, WA, in his early childhood. His educational achievements include Eastmont High School in 1971, Wenatchee Valley College in 1985, and Central Washington University in 1991, majoring in Psychology and graduating with honors. Michael worked as a Chemical Dependency Counselor for many years, as the outpatient coordinator of The Center for Alcohol and Drug Treatment, followed by a successful independent business, Aaron Assessment Center, providing treatment for alcohol and substance abuse patients. Michael served the community through outreach programs, community service projects, and countless hours volunteering with the mental health crisis line. Michael is described as a caring and very knowledgeable counselor, who is an asset to the profession of counseling and the community.
Michael's favorite pastime activities included camping, fishing, and gardening. When he could, he dearly loved driving across the country and traveling to new places. Michael became ill early in life, battling congestive heart failure and the effects of several strokes. However, his spirit to live life and serve others allowed him to stay on this earth long after what doctors believed was medically possible. Michael thrived on new challenges and finding solutions. He never let the doubt of others deter his fighting spirit from moving forward with hope, optimism, and courage. He was a Holy Apostles Catholic Church member in East Wenatchee, WA, for many years, and now resides with his savior, Jesus, in heaven.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Sauvageau; and his brother, Steven Sauvageau. He is survived by his mother, Renee Sauvageau; sons, Charles James Sauvageau, and Thomas M. Sauvageau; daughters: Elizabeth J. Pirone, and Amy R.J. Sauvageau, and 12 grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1614 Farrelly St., Enumclaw, WA, on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Followed by a Graveside Service at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
