Charles O. Gallaher

Charles O. "Chuck" Gallaher
February 12, 1950 – December 17, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Charles “Chuck” Gallaher, 69, went to be with our Lord and Savior December 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Chuck was born on February 12, 1950, in Wenatchee, WA, to Chuck and Carmen Gallaher. He was a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee area. Chuck attended Eastmont schools, graduating in 1968, from Eastmont High School. During his high school years, Chuck played baseball, pitching a perfect game his senior year. He loved music, played the french horn and trumpet for the high school band, and sang in the choir, and Swing Choir. Chuck is best remembered as the EHS Drum Major. He married the love of his life, Debbie Stevens, on November 19, 1978. They had two wonderful children, Bob and Allison. Chuck was very proud of his family.
Chuck made his living as a contractor and owner of Columbia Fire and Water Repair. Chuck sold his business and retired in 2000. They spent many years traveling together, going on cruises, camping, and enjoying the outdoors. Chuck enjoyed boating, steelhead fishing, and golfing in his spare time. One of Chuck’s great adventures was the opportunity to attend the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2008, where he saw Tiger Woods win the title in an 18-hole sudden death playoff.
Chuck was a member of Eastmont Baptist Church and had a passion for scripture. He enjoyed Bible study and was always delving deeper into the Word.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; two children: Bob (Michelle) Gallaher and Allison (Heath) Frazier, both of East Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Rex (Holly) Gallaher of Palm Desert, CA, and Kevin (Nancy) Gallaher of Kaiser, OR; five grandchildren: Libby, Reece, Hudson, Jase, and Tayden; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his uncle, Rex. He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Gallaher Sr.; mother, Carmen Gallaher; father-in-law, Wilford Stevens; and brother-in-law, Rich Stevens.
A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, with Pastor Dallas Stringer officiating. We cannot begin to thank our Eastmont Baptist Church family and Pastoral Staff for their love and support that they have shown to Chuck and the family. They would also like to thank Miranda Fezer, and the staff at Confluence Health Oncology department, 3rd floor Wenatchee Valley Hospital doctors and nurses, and the hospital ICU staff. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Eastmont Baptist Church. You are welcome to share an online condolence or memory on www.heritagememorialchapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.