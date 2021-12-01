Charles Robert Hoxsey

Chuck was born in Seattle, WA, to Dr. Robert and Barbara Hoxsey. He was a much loved and cherished child. He grew up in Wenatchee, graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1970. He earned two Bachelors degrees from Lewis and Clark College, French and History. He graduated Cum Laude and won a Fulbright Scholarship. He taught English at a French boarding school, and studied at the Sorbonne for one year.
Chuck then earned a teaching certificate at the University of Washington. In 1976, he began his teaching career at Tenino High School. He taught there for 31 years. He loved teaching. He took pride in his students, many of whom went on to college and tested at the Sophomore level in French, after four years with Mr. Hoxsey.
Upon retirement, he continued to teach as an aide at Evergreen State College. He was active in the Catholic Church and with the Friends of Bill W. He also had his dogs, and he loved to travel. He especially loved to visit with family and friends and act as a host. He will be missed by his friends and extended family.
He is survived by his sister, Jane of Wenatchee, WA. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Bob and Barbara Hoxsey.
A Mass will be celebrated for Chuck at St. Michaels Parish, 1208 11th Ave. SE, Olympia, WA, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 12 noon. It will be live streamed. A potluck celebration will be held at 5:00 p.m., on the same day at Unity Church, 1335 Fern St. SW, Olympia, WA.
