Charles Slager III was born on June 12, 1946, in San Diego, CA, to Ada and Charles Slager. His father was based there in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Charles died April 10, 2022.
Charlie grew up and graduated in Okanogan, WA. He attended his class reunions there for the class of '64. He married Donna Moser on October 3, 1964.
Charlie worked for the State Department of Transportation for 33 years, from June 8, 1965 to April 30, 1999. He began his career in Coulee City, WA, promoted to Moses Lake, WA, briefly, then advanced to Lead Tech. in Waterville, WA, and finally, he was Supervisor in Wenatchee, WA.
Charlie will always be remembered for the jokes that he told to keep everyone laughing, and his family camping trips twice yearly.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Donna Moser Slager; daughters: Tina Spencer (David), Teresa Craig (Dan) and Tara Slager; grandchildren: Ashley Batten (Nick), Nicholas Craig (Leigha), and Trista White; and great-grandchildren: Maddelyn Gibbs, Olivia Gibbs; Todd, Samantha and Rachel Batten. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ada Kaufman Slager and Charles Junior Slager; his sister, Charma Russeff; and his great-grandson, Waylon Charles.
A private Memorial Service has taken place. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at: jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Slager, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
