Charles W. “Bud” Sears
March 25, 1930 - December 12, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Charles W. “Bud” Sears, husband, father, grandfather, friend, and educator, passed away on December 12, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1930, in Omaha, NE, to Eugene and Grace Sears. The family moved to Seattle, WA, in his early years and he attended West Queen Ann Elementary School and graduated from Queen Ann High School in 1948. Because teachers took special interest in him, Bud always wanted to be a teacher. In the fall of 1948, he entered Central Washington College. There, he met Joann Pennington and they were married on December 15, 1951. They were soon to celebrate their 69th anniversary!
Immediately after graduation from college, Bud was drafted into the Army. It was the height of the Korean War, but lucky Bud was sent to Salzburg, Austria. Joann joined him there and they discovered the thrill of traveling. Other major trips had to wait for a few years. After his Army service, Bud and Joann started their teaching careers in Wenatchee, WA. Bud taught for nine years at Columbia Elementary School and for three years at Hebeler School in Ellensburg, WA. He then completed his Master’s Degree in Education and Principal’s Credential, and spent the rest of his career as an elementary school principal. Although he started as principal of Whitman and Sunnyslope schools, he spent most of his years at Lewis and Clark and Washington schools. Bud loved being an elementary school principal. He was often heard to say, “I had the best job in education!”
Bud’s other major interests were his family and friends. He loved being a father and grandfather. His kind, positive attitude and big happy smile made him beloved by all. Friends were also important in Bud’s life. He and Joann enjoyed a congenial circle of friends. This group went on many bicycle trips to the San Juans and cross country ski trips to the Methow Valley. Bud and Joann also played in the same bridge club for 50 years. The family also was active in the Wenatchee Swim and Racquet Club for many years and tennis was an important family activity. Bud also loved his garden. He took great pleasure in taking the grandchildren out to the garden to dig potatoes, pick beans, or pick out their favorite pumpkin. One of his favorite birthday presents was a rototiller! He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and volunteered in several ways through the years, but his favorite job was helping in the nursery! He also volunteered for Our House and delivered Mobile Meals for many years.
In his retirement years, Bud rediscovered traveling. He and Joann enjoyed many trips in the United States and Europe. His favorite special place was Maui, HI, and more specifically, snorkeling on Maui. He loved to say, “I was snorkeling on Maui on my 65th birthday!” They enjoyed many more trips to Maui. As Bud grew older and reflected on his life, he often said, “I’ve had a great life!”
He is survived by his wife, Joann; sons and daughters-in-law: Craig and Kathryn, Cliff and Lisa, Grant and Cheryl; and his beloved grandchildren: Christian, Connor, Hunter, Garner, Jessica, and Christine Sears.
The following poem by Robert Louis Stevenson speaks of his life.
He has achieved success who has lived well,
laughed often and loved much:
Who has gained respect of intelligent men
and the love of little children;
Who has filled the niche and accomplished his task;
Who has left the world better than he found it;
Who has looked for the best in others
and given the best he had;
Whose life was an inspiration
Whose memory is a benediction