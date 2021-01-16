Charles William Colleary, Jr.
Quincy, WA
Charles William Colleary, Jr., 81, of Quincy, WA, passed from this life peacefully, surrounded by his family on January 12, 2021. He was born on February 20, 1939, to Charles Colleary, Sr. and Edith Colleary in Okanogan, WA.
In 1944, the family moved to Quincy, WA, to manage the Auburn Packing feedlot. Charles graduated from Quincy High School, in 1957. He attended WSU, where he graduated with a master’s degree in Animal Husbandry, in 1964.
In 1963, he met and married Delsie (Harris), and became father to Sharon and William. In 1965, they welcomed daughter, Anita, into the family.
After his time working at the feedlot, he worked at Nexus Ag Chemical and later, Wilbur Ellis, until retirement.
Charles was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed scouting, hunting, archery, fishing, hiking, camping, and any opportunity to be outdoors.
Charles entered many fishing derbies, helped coach girl's high school softball, and shared his knowledge of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors, with anyone willing to learn.
He played fast pitch for many years in Wenatchee, WA. He was also an archery shooting champion and was sponsored by several prominent archery companies. He won many awards and trophies over the years.
Charles is survived by his wife, Delsie; three children: Sharon (Dan) McKenney, Bill (Wendy) Lott, and Anita (Todd) Strong; grandchildren: Kit, Shane, Chance, Hilary, Marissa, Cameon, and Abigail; great-grandchildren: Naomi, Hayden, Madilyn, and Rowen; brother, Jim Colleary; and sister, Margaret Nielson.
Charles will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene and burial followed in the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, assisted the family with arrangements.