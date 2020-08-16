Charles Wilsey
Wenatchee, WA
Charles "Chuck" Wilsey, 87, a longtime resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Chuck was born in Loxley, AL, to Murray and Minnie Wilsey, on July 14, 1933. He had spent his childhood years in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, until 1947, with his large family of 12 brothers and sisters. The family moved to Wenatchee, right next door to the Kelley family, where he met the love of his life, Margaret "Peggy" Kelley. They were sweethearts all through school and were married on August 14, 1954.
Chuck served in the U.S. Army and then, in the National Guard, and made many memories. In 1960, he started his long career as a Wenatchee Police officer, until he retired, in 1985.
Chuck and Peg's house of 62 years was always filled with family, friends, kids, and lots of love. Whether it was barbecues, reunions, or holidays, everyone loved being together at their home and many generations of cherished memories were made.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; father, Murray; mother, Minnie; brothers: Emmitt, Oscar, James, Conrad, John, Wayne, and Gail; sisters: Ada, Dorris, Louise and Peggy. He is survived by his brother, Thomas "Ozzie"; son, Jeff Wilsey; daughters: Jenny Blase (husband, Dan), and Jill Blankenship (husband, Kevin); grandchildren: Crystal, Maranda, Aryn, and Lauren; great-grandchildren: Brielle, Rylee, Liam, and Archer.
Services to be done by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, on a date yet to be determined due to Covid-19. Once arrangements are made, they will be posted to Chuck's Facebook page.