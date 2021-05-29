Charlotte Kohnhorst
September 9, 1937 – May 12, 2021
Leavenworth, WA
Charlotte was born on September 9, 1937, in Oregon. Her parents, Dorothy May Cronn and Daniel Sisk, were both killed, in 1939, in a car crash in Oregon City, OR. There was a court battle, as both grandparents wished to take now two year old Shirley Marie Cronn. However, the court made her a ward of the state, she was placed in an orphanage, and put up for adoption. At age two-and-a-half, she was adopted by Anna Louisa and Werner Pundt. He purchased several acres in Jennings Lodge, OR, and built his own veterinarian clinic. Charlotte attended school at Concord Grade school and upon graduation from eighth grade, her father insisted she should go to an all girls school, and enrolled her in St. Helens’s Hall in Portland, OR. Upon graduation, she started college at Oregon State in 1955.
Her father took a position in Bavaria, and insisted this was not a vacation, and she was enrolled in a girl’s school, where they were learning to be kindergarten teachers. She stayed at the school and had many other duties beside learning to work with children. She also took classes in Salzburg, Austria, at the famous “Mozarteaum" studying with a colleague of Carl Orff, known as Frau Keetman.
Her father had sold his veterinarian clinic in Oregon and moved to Carmel, CA. Charlotte then took up her college studies once more, at San Jose State, and earned a teaching degree in Early Childhood Education. After student teaching, she was awarded a lifetime teaching certificate by the State of California. She met her first husband at college, and they were married and had three children.
She was hired as a kindergarten teacher, and after a few years, she decided she wanted her own pre-school, and for five years operated a successful program. During this time, she divorced her husband and returned to being a full time kindergarten teacher.
In late 1982, she met Ken Kohnhorst in San Jose, CA, after a brief time dating, they were married in March of 1983. Because they both had a love for travel, they started visiting areas locally, and then started their adventures in travel to Europe. In the years that followed, they traveled over 25 times to Europe.
In 1992, they traveled to Leavenworth, WA, to visit what they had been told to be a “Bavarian Village”. They fell in love with the area and in 1992, purchased property. Ken designed their home and in the following year, hired a builder and their dream of having a “Bavarian” style home became a reality. They both retired and moved completely, after Christmas of 1995.
Charlotte was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma in San Jose (A women’s teaching organization) and after moving to Leavenworth, she joined a chapter of DKG in Wenatchee, WA, and served as their president on two occasions. She also attended three European and International conferences during their visits to Europe (Holland, and Baden-Baden and Mession in Germany). Charlotte also joined the Washington State Retired Teachers Association and traveled all over Washington recruiting teachers to join. She also found time to substitute both at Cascade and Cashmere School Districts. Charlotte was chosen to head the first summer Migrant Program for Cascade School District.
Charlotte leaves behind her two daughters: Heidi and Kystri Boynton in Ocala, FL; her son, Todd Boynton, that resides in Davenport, FL; and her husband of 38 years, Ken Kohnhorst, who still resides in Leavenworth.
Charlotte had many things she was passionate about. Charlotte loved music and she would be so happy playing her piano each day. However, what she really loved was teaching young children and travel. The destination didn’t matter… she just wanted to “go”.
Because of her love for teaching, donations to Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma can be made to Rosa Eilert, President, 1421 Copper Loop, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Donations are used to help students that are pursuing a degree in teaching.
A Celebration of Life for Charlotte will be scheduled later this summer. You are invited to visit Charlotte’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory and make a donation. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.