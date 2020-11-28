Charlotte Rae Howe James Gallien
Wenatchee, WA
Charlotte Rae Howe James Gallien passed away on November 19, 2020. She was born November 2, 1928, to Chester and Charlotte "Maymie" Howe. She started her schooling in Monitor, WA, and then went to East Wenatchee, WA, and Wenatchee, WA, High School.
She married C.D. James on June 30, 1945.
In 1978, Charlotte married Lt. Col. Garry Gallien in Hawaii. She worked for Columbia Federal Savings & Loan and in 1981, the Galliens purchased a motel in Oceanside, OR. They lived on the Oregon Coast for 12 years. Returning to Wenatchee, WA, in 1993, they built a new home up No. 1 Canyon. After selling that, they purchased a condominium in Wenatchee.
Charlotte is survived by her children: Ronald (Sharon) James of Marysville, WA, Connie James of Wenatchee, WA, David (Darlene) James of Spokane, WA, and Victoria Chandler of Wenatchee, WA; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Her burial will be by cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her charity of choice, Cancer Care of NCW, 1708 Castlerock Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.