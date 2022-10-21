On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Cheryl Ann (Imhoff) Champlin, beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67, with her daughter, Amy, by her side. Cheryl was born on July 23, 1955, in Tonasket, WA, to Robert Ross Imhoff and Marilyn Jo (Parker) Imhoff. Cheryl was the oldest of three children, having two younger brothers: Jay and Tim. She grew up on her family's Tonasket ranch and truly embodied the work hard, play hard mindset. The Imhoff family had many adventures with other families going on camping and ski trips and created many strong friendships in the community. Cheryl truly loved horses and became an accomplished horsewoman. She was a regular at the fair each year, showing her horse and her steer.
She graduated from Tonasket High School in 1973, and moved to Spokane, WA, to pursue her college degree. After graduation, a fateful flip of the coin took Cheryl to Hawaii. After one year in Hawaii and missing the seasons, Cheryl moved back to Washington, where she met and married Michael Champlin in 1981. Their daughter, Amy Champlin was born in October of 1982. Amy was always the light of Cheryl's life and best friend. In 1987, Cheryl and Amy moved to Wenatchee, WA, where she was a loyal and devoted legal secretary at Davis, Arneil, Dorsey, Kight & Parlette for 28 years. She had many friendships from her years at the law firm and is remembered for her friendship, kindness, wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh.
Cheryl is survived by her mother, Marilyn McClellan; brothers: Jay Imhoff (Di) and Tim Imhoff (Kim); daughter, Amy (Champlin) Eddy (Zach); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Imhoff.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College Campus, 801-817 Nelson Ave., Wenatchee, WA, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Donations can be made in Cheryl's name to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.