Cheryl G. Holloway Luchte Vanderpool

The family of Cheryl G. Vanderpool is saddened to report her passing, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA, on September 5, 2021, at the age of 74. Cheryl was born in Walla Walla, WA, on November 9, 1946, to Jewel Dean Hunt Holloway and Arthur Ray Holloway. She was raised in Walla Walla and continued to live and work there, until 1978, when she moved with her sons to the Wenatchee Valley. Cheryl's work in the valley included being a Census taker, bar manager for the Wenatchee Elks Club, serving as a volunteer patrol officer for the City of Wenatchee, assistant to a local veterinarian, and Lab Technician at the Wenatchee Tree Top plant, amongst others. In 2001, Cheryl left the valley with her husband to work above the Arctic Circle for Northwest Arctic Borough School District. There her positions included: substitute teacher, classroom aide, and facilitator of the Birth to Four-Year-Old program for the village of Kivalina, AK. After ten years in the Arctic, Cheryl and her husband retired to East Wenatchee, WA, where they resided until moving to Richland, in 2018.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Jewel Holloway; and by her eldest son, Kevin Luchte. She is survived by her husband, Donald Vanderpool; and sister, Shelley Scott, both of Richland, WA; her son, Kristian Luchte of East Wenatchee, WA; and granddaughter, Briauna Luchte of Sequim, WA.
Per Cheryl's request, no services will be held.
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Vanderpool as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.