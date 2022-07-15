Chester “Chet” Westmoreland of Luling, TX, formerly of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on July 2, 2022, from a long, courageous battle against cancer. His longtime partner, Hope Motz, was by his side.
Chet was born in Wenatchee, WA, on June 5, 1958, at the Deaconess Hospital to parents, Howard and Nancy Westmoreland. He grew up primarily in Wenatchee, attending Columbia Grade School, Pioneer Junior High, and graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1976. In his early years, Chet excelled in, and loved the game of baseball, but in high school, found his passion in the retail industry, managing the local clothing store, the Fig Leaf. He continued in the retail industry for many years with various companies, recently retiring from G.A. Wright, due to poor health. He and Hope enjoyed travelling with his job as a retail liquidator for many stores throughout the U.S.
Chet is survived by Hope Motz of Luling TX; daughter, Angela Westmoreland (Marley); and son, Torey Westmoreland. Also, brother, Wes Westmoreland; sisters: Vivian Martin (Barry), Ginny Patterson (Walt), Jean Biles (Mike); step-brothers: Dennis Hill (Ellie) and Hugh Hill (Pam); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Westmoreland and Nancy Hill; and step-dad, Gene Hill.
At Chet's request, there will be no service.
