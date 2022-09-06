“Chip” Johnnie M. Baird, 66, of Leavenworth WA, passed on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He passed unexpectedly following a short illness. Chip was born November 24, 1955, to John and Minnie Ruth (Schneider) Baird in Leavenworth, WA. Chip attended school in Leavenworth and was a Leavenworth Grizzly through and through. He played football and graduated Leavenworth High School, class of 1974. Right out of high school, he went to work at the Peshastin mill WI Forest Products, and was a volunteer firefighter in Peshastin for some time. Later, he went to work for Washington DDA and attended Wenatchee Valley College. He also spent many years employed at Marson & Marson in Leavenworth, where he also enjoyed sharing a story and catching up with locals.
Chip met the love of his life, Bunny, early 1975, in Wenatchee, where it truly was love at first sight, and they married soon after. They made Leavenworth their home and soon had three beautiful children. Chip loved being in the mountains hunting, on the water fishing or taking a drive through the mountains. His greatest joy in life was time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Bunny, of 47 years. Three children, whom he loved very much: Tawnya (John), Sam (Sarah) and Annie; five adored grandchildren: Tyler, Josie, Austin, Kamea, and Lilli; only sibling, sister, Janna Donoghue-Newell (Byron). He was preceded in death by many loved ones; his parents; grandparents; many aunts; uncles; and friends.
Chip was loved by all that knew him. His wonderful smile, huge heart, love for family and friends will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Chip insisted to not have a service. He wished for all to create memories with loved ones. He would say, get out and go fishing! Take some time! Life is short and can change in an instant. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate you leaving thoughts and memories on the Tribute wall at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.