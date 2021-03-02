Chris Brawley
East Wenatchee, WA
Our funny, witty, creative, wildly artistic, son went to heaven the afternoon of Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He spent the morning organizing, packing, checking in with friends before taking a nap. The Good Lord must have said Chris – time to come home.
Chris loved his family and adored his nephews. Chris’s friends were precious to him and the outpouring of love we have received since his passing is wonderful, even as our hearts are breaking.
Chris was born to Randy and Sally Brawley on April 14, 1983, in Wenatchee, WA. He graduated from Eastmont High School, in 2002, and from the Seattle Marine Academy, in 2010, with a degree in Engineering Marine Technology. He was a proud member of MFOW Sailors of the Pacific and a Certified U.S. Merchant Marine, under the Coast Guard. He worked as a refrigeration, electrical engineer for both Matson and APL Shipping Lines, and on U.S. Naval non-combat support ships. He worked and traveled all over the world.
He loved to ski and was a member of the Mission Ridge Ski Team, competing all over the Pacific Northwest. He was talented on snow and in the air, competing free style with jumps, flips, and aerials for several years. He was so happy to get back to the mountains one more time, before heading out. He managed to get a ticket for a day of skiing and had a great time.
Chris was much loved by his family and all his friends, all over the world. We will miss him everyday of our lives.
He is survived by his parents, Randy and Sally Brawley; sister, Shannon Novak (Triston Novak); nephews: Coen and Jack; uncles and aunts: Doug and Carol Brawley, Pete and Shelly Ezetta, Patty and Jeff Mundy, and Linda Evans; and all his cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Royal and Burris Brawley; and maternal grandparents, William and Gwyn Stewart.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Eastmont Community Center, 230 N. Georgia, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.