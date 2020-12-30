Chris Lowell Hansen
Cashmere, WA
Chris Lowell Hansen, a longtime Cashmere, WA, resident, passed away on December 24, 2020. Chris was born in Omak, WA, in 1967. He attended schools in East Wenatchee, WA, and graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1986. He was a Navy Seabee, until his accident leaving him a quadriplegic. He then completed his Bachelor and Master’s degrees. He enjoyed writing, reading, painting, being creative, and helping others as a Hospice volunteer.
Chris is survived by his wife, Francesca; parents, Wayne Hansen and Mary Canan; a sister, Darby Broyles; step-parents, Margaret Hansen and Mike Canan; brother-in-law, Jeremy Broyles; step-sisters: Ashley Doyle and Rowenna Hathway; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.