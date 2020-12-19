Chris Michael Houghton
Wenatchee, WA
Chris Michael Houghton, 61, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenatchee, WA, following an extended illness. He was born on June 10, 1959, in Seattle, WA, to Rodney and Frances Houghton and had lived in Wenatchee for many years.
Chris enjoyed a successful career as a machinist, specializing in the programming, set-up, and running of CNC machine lathes.
Following graduation from Ephrata High School, in 1977, Chris furthered his education at JM Perry Institute in Yakima, WA, in their Machine Technology program. His education led to his first job at Decoto Aircraft, (Smith Aerospace) in Yakima, Armstrong Technologies in Sunnyvale, CA, and Esco Integrated Manufacturing in Concord, CA.
Chris found his way back to Washington, where he was employed by RAAD Industries in Wenatchee, for 12 years and continued to show his supreme command of all things lathe. He was a gifted, insightful, innovative, and dependable machinist, dedicated to excellence.
Chris thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, spending quality time backpacking and mountaineering in the Cascades with his brother, on many occasions. The mountains were in his blood. His idea of a relaxing weekend was to spend time up near the Icicle River, just enjoying the scenery and solitude. As well, Chris had a lifelong love affair, with vintage dirt bikes, having built and restored many over his lifetime. Nothing was beyond his ability to keep his bikes running perfectly. He was an accomplished rider, always striving to be at the head of the pack.
He had a direct, no-nonsense approach toward life. Coupled with his good sense of humor, you always knew where you stood with him and he was easy to befriend those he met and worked with. Chris will be missed by many.
Preceded in death by his father, he is survived by his mother, Frances Houghton of Ephrata, WA; sister, Cindy Shrope of Spokane, WA; and brother, Mark Houghton of Ephrata, WA.
Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA, where a private service will be conducted. Due to COVID restrictions, a future date will be set for a larger family remembrance gathering.