Chris R. Fairbanks
June 3, 1951 - March 13, 2019
Dryden, WA
Chris Fairbanks, 67, of Dryden, passed away at home, after losing his battle with cancer. He was the son of Donald Raymond and Martha Nadine Fairbanks.
He is survived by his sisters: Katherine McGregor and Donna Fairbanks; brother, Robert S. Fairbanks; mother, Nadine. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald, in 1956. Chris cared very much for his cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Music was his life. He played piano, guitar, and violin.
There was a private Graveside Service for family next to his father in the Wenatchee City Cemetery in Wenatchee, WA.
A big Thank You to Hospice. The last two months, he could not have done without them. They helped carry out his wish to stay home.