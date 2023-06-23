Christel “Bunny” Ann Morgan, 77, of Twisp, WA, passed away peacefully at home early Thursday morning on June 15, 2023, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Corticobasal Syndrome, a rare brain disease. She was born on January 2, 1946, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Calvin C. and Christel J. Morgan. Bunny graduated from Jordan High School in Sandy, UT, and attended college in Utah and Washington.
Bunny's main occupations include: executive director, office manager, accounting, secretarial, public relations, business owner and farmer. She volunteered as a Primary Representative for the Methow Valley Watershed Planning Unit, Beaver Creek Stream Patrolman under Washington State Department of Ecology, Methow Valley Canal Association, and the Mike Utley Foundation.
Bunny had a fearless and adventurous spirit. She loved to explore, never taking the same road twice, through travel or in life. Her greatest joys included: large gardens, endless genres of music, raising her animals with the primary effort going towards her sheep and producing award winning wool, was an avid reader, and an amazing cook, where no one ever left hungry. Bunny was a poet, artist, conservationist, and devoted constitutionalist.
Bunny is survived by her loving children: LaVon (Dan) Newby, Danielle (Mike) Utley, Joshua (Joan) Morgan; brother, Paul (Mary) Minardi; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; along with her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Mike (Anna) Morgan.
Bunny was a devout and faithful Christian. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Thru The Bible at https://give.ttb.org.
Please join us at a Graveside Service as we send Bunny home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Beaver Creek Cemetery, 18 Lower Beaver Creek Road, Twisp, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held in Hurricane, UT, where she had been living the last few years prior to her passing. Date will be determined at a later time. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
“The life given us by nature is short,
but the memory of a life well spent is eternal.” Cicero