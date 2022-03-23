Christena Marie Shaffer Cote
April 10, 1959 – January 25, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Christena Marie Shaffer Cote, 62, of East Wenatchee, WA, after experiencing a cardiac event, passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on January 25, 2022. Born in Everett, WA, on April 10, 1959, Tena finally met her dad seven months later as he was with the USCG stationed in Japan on a LORAN site. The family lived in Everett until moving to Monroe, WA, during the winter of 1967. Tena graduated from Monroe Senior High, class of 1977. While finishing high school, she worked part-time in her father's business developing skills as a secretary, eventually becoming the Corporate Secretary. During the late 70's, she met the love of her life and soul partner, Paul H. Cote and they married in 1982. Several years later, after the company opened an office in Wenatchee, they moved to Central Washington. Tena was a poet and enjoyed crafting with her sisters and friends. Greeting cards were not purchased, rather created from her heart. She was often confided in by relatives and close friends, as she had a gentle spirit and her love for the Lord flowed from her thoughts while she counseled those hurting or needing help finding their direction. Tena touched many lives both near and far. She was a lovng mom to her pets, Shelties, Sheena and Precious, Shi-Tzu Nicki, Toy Poms, Abby, Ginger and Gracie.
Tena was predeceased by both sets of grandparents, Harry and Edith Shaffer and Edward and Esther Kiter; and her baby sister, Teresa E. Connor. Waiting to follow her to Eternity, husband, Paul Cote of East Wenatchee, WA; parents, Dick and Nita Shaffer of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Rick Shaffer (Tanya Quaranta) of Malaga, WA; sister, Janet (Cole) Auckland of Sultan, WA; nieces: Kayte (Kevin) Christie of Monroe, WA; Riley Connor of East Wenatchee, WA; great-nephews: Leland and Wyatt Auckland and Bryson Christie all of Monroe, WA.
Forever in our hearts, we miss you so much, looking forward to reuniting when this earthly life ends. 2 Timothy 4:6-8 King James Version “For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.”
A Celebration of Life for Christena will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Eastmont Community Church, 783 4th Street NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Refreshments to follow.