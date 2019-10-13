Christian Johnson
Okanogan, WA
Christian Johnson, 55, of Okanogan, WA, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from injuries sustained in the Spring Coulee Fire South of Okanogan. Christian was born in 1963, in Salem, OR, to James and Margaret Johnson. He grew up in Salem, graduating from South Salem High School in 1982. Christian began college at Oregon State University, but felt he had a larger calling and joined the Army. Christian served from 1983-1986 in the 82nd Airborne Division, where he achieved the rank of Sergeant.
After being honorably discharged, Christian continued his duty by joining the Oregon Army National Guard. He then returned to college and graduated from Chemeketa Community College in Salem in 1988, with an A.A. in Building Inspection Technology. Christian accepted a position as a building inspector in Washington for Okanogan County and later, transferred as building official and permit administrator to the cities of Oroville, Tonasket, and Okanogan, WA. He also transferred to the Washington National Guard, where along with his Charlie Company of the 1-161 Infantry Regiment was deployed to Iraq. Christian served from November 2013–April 2015, then upon returning home, he retired from the National Guard after a total of 22 years of service.
In Okanogan, Christian found another call to duty and in May of 1999, he joined the Okanogan Fire Department, where he served as the Assistant Fire Chief and was the secretary of the Okanogan Volunteer Fire Department Association.
Christian was an active member in many organizations such as: the Fire Chief Association, Washington State Firefighter’s Association, the Washington Association Building Officials, the North Central Washington Building Officials, the American Legion Post #56 in Okanogan, Okanogan Fly Club, and secretary of the Okanogan Wildlife Council.
Christian was passionate about life and passionate about the people he chose to fill his life with. The person he was most passionate about was his wife, Pamela Johnson (Mitchell), or as he called her, Ms. Pam. Christian married Ms. Pam in November of 2003, at the Okanogan Presbyterian Church, after having been together seven years. They have been joined together a total of 22 years and were each other’s yin to their yang, which is why they worked so well together. Ms. Pam brought him down to earth, reeled him in when he needed it, especially when it came to spending money.
Christian’s service to others, his generosity, and love for others has certainly rubbed off on Ms. Pam. Together, they fit together perfectly into a loving whole. One of the people he chose to fill his life with, is his loving daughter, Sheena Zacherle, and she chose him to be her father. Together, they had a very strong father/daughter bond that never waivered once over 30 years. They had this mutual love, respect, and were always as proud of each other as two people could be. Christian was the kind of guy who selflessly gave himself to his family, his friends, his community, and his country. He also just had a lot of fun!
Christian always lived life to the fullest, and had many hobbies he was passionate about. To say he was a fanatic about fishing would be an understatement--there wasn’t a lake in Okanogan County that he hadn’t explored. He took to his family’s most treasured pasttime and it showed as almost all his photos are of him and his family fishing. He even traveled just to fish and crab in places like Roatan, Honduras, and Dutch Harbor, AK. He loved the outdoors and it didn’t matter the weather; literally the weather did not matter. He loved riding his Harley all over the country. Christian worked part time for Randy’s Towing just because he enjoyed the technical challenges of engineering in recovering large vehicles. This was a great skill when it came to the mechanical havoc his most beloved Jeep Wrangler and Ford Highboy gave him, which was all the time.
Christian is survived by his wife, Pamela Johnson; daughter; Sheena Zacherle; father, James M. Johnson; brother, James W. Johnson; sister, Jeannette Johnson; nephew, TJ Johnson; nephew, Steven Johnson; niece: Brandi (Miller) Cortes; nephew, Alexander Miller; nephew, Cody Miller; niece, Maddie Emerson; and countless extended family and friends. His mother, Margaret Johnson, precedes him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to the Washington State Council of Firefighters Burn Foundation, The Wildland Firefighter Foundation, Okanogan Volunteer Fire Department and The American Red Cross.