Christian “Kye” Davis

Christian Davis went to be with the Lord when he lost his fight with addiction, leaving behind a loving family that will miss him so very much. To his family and friends, Kye was much more than his addiction. He was a father, a son, a brother, a nephew and a friend. Kye loved to skateboard, snowboard, fish, hike, ride dirt bikes, cook, camp and so many more things. Kye had dreams and goals that he will never have a chance to embrace with his life cut short. Kye knew Jesus Christ as his savior, so we believe that he is wrapped in God's glory and is healed in heaven right now.
He has left behind four lovely children: Lola Davis (14), Pierce Davis (13), Rex Davis (9), Uriah Davis (4); his wife, Rachel Davis; his mother, Lisa Nystrom Harvey; step-father, Warren Harvey; father, Terry Davis, (deceased); step-mother, Sheree Davis; two brothers: Zachery Davis, and Paul Davis; and a very special grandmother, Elenore Davis, whom he cherished. He left many, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, that will miss him terribly and will always remember his smile and quick wit. They will treasure the memories of a time before the monster of addiction entered in. Given the drug epidemic that brings shame and avoidance, Kye would want this tragedy to make sense by helping anyone who may fall victim to drugs by reading this tribute to him. Drugs really do kill.
If you knew Kye, please come join us in Praising God for our time with him. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the First Assembly of God Church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, WA.