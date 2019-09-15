Christian Peter Long
Bellingham, WA
(formerly of Waterville, WA)
Christian Peter Long was born on December 2, 1976, in Alberta, Canada, to Jim and Shirley Long. He lived in Canada and attended school there, until he moved with his family to Waterville, WA, in September of 1988, where his dad taught music. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1994, and then attended Wenatchee Valley College for two years before transferring to Washington State University. He graduated from WSU with his Doctorate in Pharmacy. Following graduation, he moved to Bellingham and worked as a pharmacist.
He later worked in manufacturing, until his passing. In September of 2003, he married Tegan Peterson and they were married for 14 years. Chris was involved in raising his step-daughter, Chanel, and enjoyed attending her sporting and educational events. Chris was a hockey enthusiast. Our "No.1" started playing as a young boy in Canada, then for the Wenatchee Blades, and also later, for WSU. We will miss his "wicked" sense of humor, his remarkable intelligence, and knack for being late!
After a struggle with depression and other health issues, he passed away in Bellingham, WA. Chris was preceded in death by his father, in September of 1992; as well as grandparents; and his beloved Corgi, Bean Long. Chris will be sadly missed by his step-daughter, Chanel Peterson; mother, Shirley Long; sister, Cory Milbrandt; brother, Brad Fehr; and nephews: Jackson Milbrandt, Riel and Keenan Fehr. He also will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan, Waterville, WA. Donations may be made in his memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness or charity of your choice. Please leave your thoughts and memories of Chris online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com. Arrangements assisted by Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services, Bellingham, WA.