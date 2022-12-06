Christie Ellen (Seefried) Phelps
September 23, 1942 – December 3, 2022
Oroville, WA.
Christie Ellen (Seefried) Phelps, passed away in her sleep with her husband by her side after a lengthy illness on December 3, 2022.
Christie was born September 23, 1942, in Bremerton, WA, and graduated from Oroville High School in 1960, and was married to Charles Phelps for more than 50 years. She attended Central Washington University, received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education, and taught many elementary students for 23 years, before retiring. She was actively involved in her church, and regularly volunteered in her community as well. She loved acting and directing school and community plays, traveling, gardening, writing, and was an avid reader. Christie was an excellent director of her high school plays. Christie played the part of Weisser in the community theater production in Mattawa, WA, in 1984. Christie was very active in helping new Heart patients at CWH and was in charge of the “membership” roll as well, prior to Covid closing CWH.
Christie is survived by her husband, Charles Phelps of Wenatchee, WA; a son, Dan of Spokane, WA; and two grandchildren: Christopher, of Spokane, WA, and Sierra of Pason, UT; one brother, Joe Seefried of Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Mary Seefried; and a brother, Rich.
Visitation will be held December 9, 2022, at Church of Jesus Christ, starting at 10 a.m. Following the visitation, a private burial service for family and close friends will take place at the West Valley Cemetery when weather permits in 2023. The memorial celebrating Christie's life will be held on December 9, 2022, at the Maiden Lane Building of The Church of Jesus Christ, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to Mended Hearts of Greater Wenatchee, Chapter 91, P.O. Box 3231, Wenatchee, WA, 98807.
