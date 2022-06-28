Christine Crase

With great love and sorrow, we said goodbye to my mother, Christine (Fowler) Crase, after some time battling health issues. With daughter, Julz and her best friend, Tisha Barber, by her side, she went to her final resting place on June 1, 2022.
She was born in Wenatchee, WA, in 1951, to Colleen and Harris Fowler. She is survived by her mother, Colleen; daughter, Julz Fowler; grandchildren: Teigan, Kailan and Dax; siblings: John, Stephen and Katie (Gail). Her elementary school years were spent in Leavenworth, WA, when her dad taught for the public school; middle school years were spent in Coeur d'Alene, ID, and then Hermiston, OR. She spent a couple of her high school years at Ferris High School in Spokane, WA, and she graduated from Upper Columbia Conference, Spangle, in 1970. Chris was loved by her family, close friends, neighbors and church family. Known more as Nana, a lot of her life was surrounded by grandchildren; Teigan, Kailan and Dax. She had her hobbies over the years, doing floral work for family/friends, as a job for a short time and floral arrangements for her church. She loved to do geocaching with Tisha, and always had great stories to tell. She spent time teaching, painting and had many talents. She worked for J.R. Simplot, later called Quincy Foods, where she retired to spend more time with her grandkids.
Her daughter, family and friends will be holding a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Rocky Reach Dam, lower shelter. Send any photos or stories you'd like to contribute to Julz (509) 264-5423. The Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church has an Honoring Service June 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.
