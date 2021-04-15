Christine M. Stogner
August 31, 1951 - April 10, 2021
Bremerton , WA
(formerly of Eastern WA)
Christine graduated from Chimacum High School in 1969. The majority of her career was working in fruit processing plants in Eastern Washington. Her favorite pastime was fishing for bass and walleye. She had great joy in out-fishing her brothers. This always brought a big smile to her face. Later in life, Christine lived in an assisted living facility in Bremerton, WA. It was a very lonely living situation, due to Covid. Chris will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is now with her beloved Dad and Mom, Arnold and Gisela Sweat. Christine leaves behind her sister, Linda Tullis; brother, David Sweat; and brother, Alan Sweat.