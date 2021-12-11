Christopher Collier Hauge
Chelan, WA
Christopher Collier Hauge passed away on December 7, 2021, after an ongoing illness. Chris was born on July 30, 1957, in Seattle, WA, to Arden Collier Smith and Diana Maria DaCosta. He grew up in the Innis Arden neighborhood above Richmond Beach in Seattle. He was raised by his mother, Diana, and father, John L Hauge, in a large and loving blended family. Chris attended Shoreline High School, where he met the love of his life and mother of his children, Tammy Lee Sherffius. He graduated class of 1975. After high school, Chris joined the U.S. Army. He was too much of a free spirit to stay there long, and left with an honorable discharge and a new black panther tattoo that read, “Tam & Me”.
Chris and Tammy married in January of 1978. His daughter, Corrin Diana was born, then son, Justin Alexander, and daughter, Diana Maria. An entrepreneur at his core, Chris then started Christopherʼs Concrete Pumping, in 1980, and relocated his business and family shortly afterward to Chelan, WA.
In Chelan, his business flourished. He was a hard worker and energetic businessman growing from a one man show and one pump truck to seven trucks and eight employees, dominating the Central Washington market. His business motto was, “Pride and excellence in equipment and operations”. His younger brother, John, joined Christopherʼs Concrete Pumping and they spent years working together, making his business a family affair as well. Chris earned a stellar reputation in his field that still remains after 40 plus years. He was respected and highly regarded because of his integrity and honesty. Chris was also an environmentally conscious concrete company and leader as the only one of his time to use environmentally friendly hydraulic oils and constantly innovated his methods. Chris did not escape the economic collapse of 2008, and retired Christopherʼs Concrete Pumping. He spent the rest of his life reinventing himself again with gusto, as a finance manager in the auto industry, licensed real estate agent, and mortgage broker.
Chris loved: good food, celebrations, family, hard work, warm weather, dreaming big, his kids, karaoke, John Lennon, Shakira, Pink Floyd, coffee, a cocktail, nice suits, fancy cars, his Italian roots, a home-baked pie, his motherʼs spaghetti sauce, his grandchildren, and holidays. He was a passionate, warm-hearted, and charismatic man that charmed everyone. He was born under a Leo sun and embodied those qualities as compassionate, big-hearted, with drive and natural leadership. He wore suits, walked with a swagger, and held himself with class. He was emotional but dignified, and always left an impression. This is how he will be remembered, always.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Diana DaCosta Hauge; father, Arden Collier Smith; and his paternal grandmother, Dorothy Smith Bosworth. He is survived by his children: Corrin Diana DaCosta, Justin Alexander Hauge, and Diana Maria Starcher; father, John L. Hauge; mother, Winona Hauge; siblings: Frederick William "Bill" Hauge and wife, Carol, Laure Hauge, Kristina Valentine and husband, Brad, Mary Hauge, Katy Rutherford, John Mateo Hauge and wife, Sherry, Deon Hauge, Bergen Hauge, and Nicole Hauge; grandchildren: George Elliot Gluzinski, Siara Jewel Worley, Coleton Christopher Hauge, Ellie Lee Hauge, and Jaxton Alexander Hauge; in addition to many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including the Italian DaCosta family of Lucca, Garfagnana, and Livorno; Special mention to the loving and supportive, Mia Myrvik and Kelly Pope.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, WA, 98155, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Veteranʼs Association at https:// www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/.