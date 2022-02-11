Purchase Access

Christopher Karl Ayers

July 18, 1960 - February 9, 2022

East Wenatchee, WA

Christopher Karl Ayers, son, father, and brother, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA, due to complications of the stomach. He was 61 years old. Chris was born in Leavenworth, WA, on July 18, 1960, to James and Kristina Ayers of East Wenatchee, WA. Chris was a long-time resident of East Wenatchee, WA, and had worked many jobs, but his love of painting was his main occupation.

Chris is survived by mother, Kristina of East Wenatchee, WA; son, Justin Ayers of Yakima, WA; and his brothers: Randy Ayers of Spanaway, WA, Terry Ayers of Graham, WA, David Ayers of Rock Island, WA, Michael Ayers of East Wenatchee, WA, and James Ayers, Jr. of East Wenatchee, WA.

Chris was a loving son and father, amazing brother and a wonderful friend. He was adored by many and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.

