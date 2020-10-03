Christopher Schoenwald
Vancouver, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Christopher Schoenwald, 32, passed away September 26, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. Chris was born on May 11, 1988, in Wenatchee, WA, to Kevin and Kathy Schoenwald, the fourth of five children. He attended Eastmont and Wenatchee schools. Chris had lived a vagrant lifestyle and moved from place to place for many years, but Vancouver is where he finally called home.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Schoenwald; sister, Angela Farmbrook (Aaron); brothers: Brad, Greg, and Marcus Schoenwald; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, in 2017, who welcomed him home with open arms!
Services will be held later this month.