Christos “Chris” Roumeliotis, 98, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on May 17, 2023. He was born on January 31, 1925, to Kiriakos and Efrosini Roumeliotis in Athens, Greece.
In August of 1952, he met his beloved wife, Katherine, while she was visiting Greece; they married and he left his family and life in Greece to move to Cashmere, WA.
He worked with Katherine's parents at their restaurant, The Cashmere Cafe. Chris and Katherine had bought the restaurant in 1962, and owned and operated it until 1973. His hard work ethic did not go unnoticed, as the supervisor of the Cashmere Sawmill, recruited him to work. He proudly retired from the mill in 1989, at the age of 64.
Together, Chris and Katherine lived and raised their two sons in Cashmere for 27 years, before moving to Wenatchee, WA, in 1981. He lovingly cared for his wife and home. They were members of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church of Seattle, WA, and active in the Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church as they became established in Wenatchee.
Chris has joined his beloved wife, Katherine, in heaven, to whom he was married for nearly 61 years. He is survived by sons: Kary and Kon (Kim); and grandchildren: Kayla (Andrew), Chris (Kelli), Krista (Andrew) and Katlynn, Kathy Garske; and great-grandchildren: Nicolas, Lucas, Athena and Josephine. His presence will be greatly missed.
We will be Celebrating Chris's life with a traditional Orthodox Funeral on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at the Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church, 1915 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
You are invited to view Chris online tribute at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com to share a memory and find details on the ceremony. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
