Cindie J. McDonald
Wenatchee, WA
Cynthia Jean Johnson passed peacefully, on June 18, 2020. She was born on July 13, 1957, to Allan and Marjorie Johnson. She lived in many places, but the Wenatchee Valley was always home. Her work life included: underground heavy equipment operator to childcare provider. She was a certified scuba diver, clever crafter, and great cook. Her greatest pride was her son, Scott Johnson, and his twins, Tristan and Camille Johnson. They were the light of her life.
She is survived by son, Scott Johnson; grandchildren: Tristan and Camille Johnson; sisters, Debbie (Kevin) Shiflett and Barbie (Dick) Snyder; brother, Kirk (Lisa) Johnson; nephews: Allan and Adam Snyder and Craig Lorrain; and niece, Michelle Ott.
If she touched your life, you should believe.