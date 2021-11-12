Clair Wayne Fisher passed away peacefully on November 5, 2021. Clair was born in Oroville, WA, on March 5,1935, to parents, Guy and Marie Fisher. He was a surprise, as he followed his brother into life. Clair earned the honor of achieving Eagle Scout, before graduating from Tonasket High School. He and Merrie (Zolger) married December 30, 1959. They moved to Anchorage, AK, where he served two years in the U.S. Army. They later returned to Tonasket, WA, where he made his living as an orchardist, served on the Tonasket School Board, and was a Director at Chief Tonasket Gowers. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and antiquing.
Clair is survived by his wife, Merrie; children: Ken (Jenn) Fisher, Greg Fisher, and Jill (Harry) Williamson; brother, Guy Fisher (Patty); sister, Donna Gossi; grandchildren: Tyler (Amberleena) Fisher, Dustin (Shawnice) Fisher, and Corbin (Mackenzie) Williamson; great-grandchildren: Lilyanne Fisher, Amelie Fisher, and Brooks Williamson.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Tonasket Cemetery, on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with the Reverend Marilyn Wilder officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Clair and Merrie’s residence, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA, 99204, or the charity of your choice. Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.
