Clara Paul passed away peacefully in East Wenatchee, WA, on May 13, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born in Trail, BC, on December 27, 1931, to Frank and Sarah (Schleppe) Oser. Frank immigrated to Canada from Baden, Germany, and Sarah emigrated from Tobolsk, Russia.
Clara, her parents and her sister, Eda, moved to Osoyoos, BC, Canada, in 1941, where they had purchased an orchard; just as World War II broke out. After high school, Clara worked in the packing house and various jobs. Being border kids, Clara met and married her husband, Clyde Paul, from Oroville, WA, on September 22, 1956.
They moved to the Methow Valley, where Clyde worked for the Winthrop Ranger District and Clara was a homemaker, and they raised their three children: Clinton (Regina), Charlene (Jeff) and Chris (Kristy). Clara grew up working on her family's orchard, and she continued working picking apples in the fall for a little extra spending money throughout her life. Clara always had a big garden and did lots of canning and pickling.
After the kids were raised, she went to work for the Methow Valley School District. Clara loved sewing and made dozens of quilts and Seahawks pot holders. She could spruce up any knick knack with something that she would sew up for it.
After Clyde's retirement in 1982, they moved back to Oroville to care for their parents. They eventually moved to the Wenatchee Valley. Clara has five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Clara was preceded in death by her father, Frank; mother, Sarah; husband, Clyde; and her daughter-in-law, Regina. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
