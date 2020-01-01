Clara Stockwell
Wenatchee, WA
Clara Stockwell, 98 years old, passed away peacefully, on December 28, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. She was born on November 22, 1921, in Crescent Bar, WA, to Clarence and Madge Weasea. She lived there until she married the love of her life, Vernon Stockwell, in 1939. After living in LaGrande OR, and Seattle, WA, they returned to the greater Wenatchee area, where they purchased their first orchard and raised their family of four children. They enjoyed a life of orcharding in Central Washington for many years.
Clara loved flowers, nature, birds, and wildlife. She often had a fresh bouquet of flowers in her home. She loved to go on hikes, picnics, and drives throughout the valley. She enjoyed going to the orchards with her husband, and often helped out where needed. During their later years, Clara and Vernon spent winters in Hawaii, where they enjoyed beachcombing and time with friends. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Most of all, she loved God and the Gospel, which her family first heard in the early 1930’s. She made her choice to serve God in her early teenage years. During their married years, Clara and Vernon always counted it a privilege to have their ministers stay in their home.
Clara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon, of nearly 58 years; two daughters: Sheri Bingham and Sondra Oneal. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tara Ohme; and a great-grandson, Shawn Graybeal; as well as two brothers and a sister. Surviving Clara are her children: Doug Stockwell and Barbara (Travis) Burney; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Beverly Clark.
A Service for Clara will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with a reception immediately following. A private family burial will follow. A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 pm. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home.